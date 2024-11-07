Luton's second tier rivals Coventry sack Championship's longest serving manager

Robins departs CBS Arena

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton’s second tier rivals Coventry City have decided to terminate the contract of the Championship’s longest serving manager Mark Robins who leaves the club after over seven and half years in charge.

The 54-year-old was appointed for his second spell at the helm back in March 2017, guiding the Sky Blues from League Two to the Championship, as they were one game away from the Premier League back in the 2022-23 campaign, beaten by Luton on penalties in the play-off final at Wembley. Robins also won the EFL Trophy in April 2017 and reached the FA Cup semi-final last term, losing yet again on spot-kicks, this time to eventual winners Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After finishing ninth last season, City had struggled this year, with just two wins from their opening 11 league games, suffering six defeats. A 3-2 success over Luton last month having been 2-0 down with an hour gone appeared to point to a change in fortunes, as Coventry then won 3-0 at Middlesbrough. However, a 2-1 loss on home soil to Derby County last night sealed Robins' fate, as despite signing a new four year contract in May 2023, the club’s board decided to act with City sitting in 17th place.

A statement on the Sky Blues’ official website said: “Coventry City Football Club has made the difficult decision to terminate the contract of Mark Robins as manager with immediate effect. Since 2017, Mark has overseen the resurrection of Coventry City Football Club from the depths of League Two, to Champions of League One and to a hairs breadth away from both the Premier League and a second FA Cup Final, whilst competing in the Championship for a fifth consecutive season.

“Mark masterminded and built several team over that time that outperformed their budget, outperformed their infrastructure and brought back a playing style, credibility and belief to our City that had been lost and eroded over many years. These achievements will never be forgotten by those who witnessed such deeds and the broader community that once again began to rekindle their affection for our Club.

“There is no doubt that Coventry City today would not be where it is today without the inspired actions of Mark and his team. The Club is well aware that this is a difficult moment after over seven very successful years at the helm and this decision is not taken lightly. The performance of the team over an extended period however have just not been good enough and as such the board of the Club has decided to make an immediate change in leadership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mark’s achievements at the Sky Blues, often against a backdrop of uncertainty and financial restrictions, will see him remembered and lauded as one of the Club’s greatest ever managers, who was able to galvanise players, staff, fans and the Club as a whole to incredible feats. We all wish Mark the best of luck for the future.”

Mark Robins has been sacked as Coventry manager - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images

Robins had been the third longest serving manager in the top four tiers of English football, behind Harrogate Town’s Simon Weaver and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola. Having won at the CBS Arena last night, it means Derby’s Paul Warne takes the mantle as the Championship’s longest serving manager with his reign of just over two years, with Luton’s Rob Edwards, who is closing in on his two year anniversary, now sitting in fourth, behind Middlesbrough’s Michael Carrick and Carlos Corberan at West Bromwich Albion.

Discussing Robins recently, Edwards had said: “Mark over the period of time that he’s been there, he’s done an incredible job at that football club. I think he’s the best manager in this league and if there’s anyone capable of turning around his sticky situation and start at the moment it’s him. He doesn't need me to tell him that, he knows exactly what to do."