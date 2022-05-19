Mendes Gomes 'blessed to be a Lutonian' after 'special' first season at Kenilworth Road despite limited game time

Carlos Mendes Gomes during his cameo at Huddersfield on Monday night

Despite his limited game-time at Kenilworth Road this term, attacker Carlos Mendes Gomes declared he was ‘blessed to be a Lutonian’ following what he also described as a ‘special season.’

The 23-year-old was signed from Morecambe in the summer, with Luton paying an undisclosed fee to bring in the exciting forward who had scored 16 times for the Shrimps, including the match-winning League Two play-off final penalty at Wembley to beat Newport County.

He caught the eye in pre-season with some fine individual goals, leaving many supporters excited to see what he could offer in his debut Championship campaign.

Although the Senegalese-born player came on for the latter stages of the opening day 3-0 win over Peterborough, he had to wait a month for his first start, in the 2-2 draw at Blackburn Rovers, that coming after Admiral Muskwe injured himself in the warm up.

Mendes Gomes was back on the bench for the 1-1 draw at Bristol City, coming on to set up Danny Hylton’s last minute equaliser, used sparingly again until a start at Blackpool as Luton won 3-0 on December 24.

With Covid wiping out the festive schedule, he got 90 minutes as Luton beat Harrogate 4-0 in the FA Cup, also starting the next round as Town won 3-0 at Cambridge, opening his account for the club too.

Mendes Gomes’ only start other start came against Chelsea in the fifth round of the competition, as he was thrown on at Huddersfield on Monday night with six minutes to go and Luton trailing 1-0, his first outing in two months, unsurprisingly unable to have much of an impact as Town were knocked out 2-1 on aggregate.

Writing on Twitter about his maiden campaign the the Hatters, he said: “First year as a Luton player and I felt part of the family from the start.

"A season full of ups and downs but definitely a special one.

"Blessed and grateful to be a Lutonian.