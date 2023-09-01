Luton midfielder Allan Campbell is being tipped for a return to the Championship, with Millwall reportedly interested in signing the Scotland international on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old hasn’t featured for the Hatters this term, as after being named on the bench for the opening day 4-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion, has been left out of the squad for both matches against Chelsea and Gillingham.

Boss Rob Edwards confirmed that the midfielder would be allowed to leave in search of regular first team football, and it appears the New Den could be his next destination.

Allan Campbell is reportedly close to signing for Millwall - pic: Warren Little/Getty Images

Speaking yesterday, the Hatters chief said: “Allan’s someone who I absolutely love and admire and he's someone that may find playing time a little bit more difficult to come by.

"I think he's someone that deserves to play regular football as well.

“He’s been brilliant every day, every day, including today, but if there's an opportunity for him to play some football, then I would want to help him.”

Campbell’s impending exit could be one of a number from Kenilworth Road before the transfer window shuts at 11pm this evening.