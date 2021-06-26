Morecambe director: Hatters' 'proven track record' was main reason behind agreeing Mendes Gomes deal

New Luton addition Carlos Mendes Gomes

Morecambe attacker Carlos Mendes Gomes has given himself the best chance of developing even further as a player by joining Luton Town according to Shrimps club director James Wakefield.

The 22-year-old became the Hatters' seventh signing of the summer this afternoon after agreeing a permanent move from the newly-promoted League One side, who had received plenty of interest in their star forward, after he scored 16 goals in 54 games last term.

However, they eventually opted to agree terms for Mendes Gomes to head to Kenilworth Road and speaking to the official website, Wakefield said: "We hugely appreciate the contribution that Carlos made to Morecambe FC and enjoyed watching his rapid development as a player under the club’s excellent coaching staff, within both the academy and the first team setup.

"We knew that we would not be able to secure his services beyond the 2021/2022 season and therefore we spoke to several football clubs that have been tracking Carlos’s progress.

"We were keen for him to move to a club at Championship-level with a proven track record of developing young players.

"Luton Town stands out in that regard, and a deal was struck that both clubs are happy with.

“Achieving our vision to be sustainable and competitive at League One level means making good decisions and, when appropriate, striking excellent deals that allow further investment into every aspect of the club. This is exactly that.

"We want Morecambe FC to become renowned for developing young talents like Carlos and achieving the right balance between enjoying their contribution on the football pitch before wishing them well as they progress up the pyramid with clubs that have the right ethos.