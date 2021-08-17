Morrell insists there's 'no hard feelings' with Luton as he aims to set up home with Portsmouth

Former Luton midfielder Joe Morrell

Former Luton midfielder Joe Morrell insisted there was 'no hard feelings' between himself and the Hatters after completing his move to League one Portsmouth last week.

The 24-year-old only made 11 appearances for Town after joining on an undisclosed fee from Bristol City last October, and following an impressive Euros for Wales, wanted a move away from Kenilworth Road to gain the first team football that Nathan Jones couldn't gurantee.

He believes he will get that by heading to the south coast to join a Pompey side managed by Danny Cowley, who signed him on loan for Lincoln City back in July 2019, and got his first minutes when coming off the bench during the 2-0 win over Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

Speaking to the Portsmouth official website, Morrell said: “The chance to come here was too good to turn down.

"I’m at an age where I need a home in football and that’s the plan for me here.

"I haven't really got close to that, as when I moved to Luton, that was the plan for me.

"It didn't work out for whatever reasons which is football sometimes, there's no hard feelings between me and Luton, it just didn't work out.

“It’s a three year contract, but I’ll approach it as I have done at every other club and that is I'm going to be here for the long term and I'll give it my all, that's what I'm really looking forward to.”

Playing for Cowley once more was another big factor in Morrell’s decision, as well getting to run out at Fratton Park on a regular basis.

He added: “The manager’s a big part of me coming here, but it’s a combination of things and the fan-base is also a massive factor.

“Playing in front of big crowds is something that means a lot to me and that’s certainly going to be the case here.

“The manager is someone I’ve always had a great relationship with. We worked together for a short time at Lincoln, but kept in touch.

“I’ve spoken to him in the past couple of months as much as I have my parents! That interest means a lot.

“Getting back to featuring on a regular basis is the ambition for me this season on a personal level and for the club, we want to get promoted.