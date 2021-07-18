Morrell's cameo at Boreham Wood labelled as 'excellent' by Town manager

Town midfielder Joe Morrell

Midfielder Joe Morrell’s cameo performance against Boreham Wood in Luton’s 3-1 pre-season friendly win yesterday was described as ‘excellent’ by boss Nathan Jones

The 24-year-old came on with an hour gone as Jones swapped nine outfield players in a pre-planned decision, and Town trailing 1-0 to a first half strike, quickly took the game by the scruff of the neck.

Pulling the strings in the centre of the pitch, it enabled Jordan Clark to fire home at the back post and make it 1-1, before Carlos Mendes Gomes’ wonderful 25-yard drive had the visotors in front, Morrell then picking out Clark with a pinpoint ball into the box for the third.

Late on, the Welsh international almost had another assist, Clark sending a header straight at keeper Nathan Ashmore as when discussing Morrell, who hasn’t played a first team game for the Hatters since February, Jones said: “ I thought Joe Morrell was excellent, his second run-out, we held him back a little bit today, but I thought he was excellent.

“I think the game really suited him then as when they get tired and we’re penning them back in, they can’t get out, space becomes available.

"Joe is very good at picking those runs out, some great balls, Clarky could have had a hat-trick really with his header late on, but that is the type of game that Joe can really excel in with his intelligence.