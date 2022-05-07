Naismith calls on 'incredible' Luton fans to crank up the volume against Reading and roar Town to the play-offs

The Hatters fans will pack out Kenilworth Road once more today

Hatters defender Kal Naismith has called on the Luton fans to crank up the volume at Kenilworth Road this afternoon when Town take on Reading in their play-off decider.

Having seen the Fulham supporters create a red-hot atmosphere at Craven Cottage on Monday night, one which Luton’s players ultimately wilted in, thrashed 7-0 by the champions, Naismith wants to see a similar noise emanating from the stands against the Royals.

Another sell-out crowd is expected with Luton knowing a victory will be enough to secure their place in the top six, as Naismith fully expects the home followers to play their part, as they have done all term, saying: “The fans have been incredible and the fans will be our 12th man as they’ve been all year.

"It’s an absolute fortress Kenilworth Road, we’ve done really there all season and that’s mostly the backing that the fans give us.

"The fans will be right on top of us, we just need to give them something to shout about, a good start and try to impose ourselves on the game.”

Although the visitors have nothing to play for, safe from relegation and unable to climb any higher than their position of 21st in the table, Naismith didn’t for a second think it would mean Paul Ince’s side just hand over the points to the Hatters.

He continued: "I don’t think there’s a football team in the world that turns up and doesn’t try.

"Everyone wants to win, everyone wants to finish the season well, I’m sure there’s a lot players who have got stuff to play for.

"Whether they’re out of contract, fighting to get a new contract, it’s going to be a competitive game.

“They’ve got good players, but if we play the way we do with the fans behind us, we give our best then I’m positive we’ll get a result.

“The fans have who travelled (to Fulham), I’ve got to apologise to them, as we’ve put in that performance, but I’m sure they’ll agree it’s Fulham’s day.

"Fulham are the outstanding team in the league, we’ve been outstanding, us with the fans together and I’m sure the fans will be disappointed as all the players are.

"But they can prepare themselves for a big game on Saturday to get behind us as the players will and I’m sure we’ll go into it as one.”

With the days of transistor radios long gone, then most supporters in the ground will be aware of just what is going on in the three other games that affect Town, Sheffield United hosting Fulham, Middlesbrough going to Preston North End and Millwall visiting Bournemouth.

The equation is clear for Luton, win and they are in the play-offs, although any result could still be enough to see them finish above the dotted line.

Boss Nathan Jones hopes that the support doesn’t let the situation at other grounds influence the mood inside Kenilworth Road, as he added: “The fans can help with that, fans get edgy, start worrying, then that can portray to the players.

“All we have to do is win a football game and we are going out to win a football game.

“They can treat it as no other, but a bit more vociferous, that’s all we ask.

"Because we played Bournemouth in 90-plus minutes to win a game, we’ve equalised and scored late goals, so we’ve just got to win a football game and that’s it.

“The Kenny when it’s rocking, they can’t have any negativity, they can’t be fearful in any way, in what they do.

“They need to realise that because anything positive or negative, can make you edgy, so I want them to get behind it.

“We’ve got to win one football match at home and that’s the reality of that.

"We would’ve taken that at any point of the season, that’s where we are.