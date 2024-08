Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Carabao Cup second round: QPR v Luton

Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba has been handed his first start since December in Luton’s Carabao Cup second round clash at fellow Championship side QPR this evening, as Hatters boss Rob Edwards makes five changes to the side that lost 1-0 at Preston North End on Saturday.

Fit-again centre half Reece Burke also came in for his maiden start of the campaign too, with Thomas Kaminski, Reuell Walters and Zack Nelson all returning, James Shea and Shandon Baptiste dropping to the bench, Chiedozie Ogbene, Mark McGuinness and Teden Mengi dropping out of the match-day squad.