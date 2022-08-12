Neufville believes he is settling in well at Sutton United following loan switch from Luton

Attacker Josh Neufville on the ball for Sutton United against MK Dons in midweek

Town attacker Josh Neufville believe he is settling in well with League Two Sutton United following his loan move to Gander Green Lane this season.

The 22-year-old has featured in all three of the U's matches so far, starting two of them, including the Carabao Cup first round defeat at MK Dons on Tuesday night.

After impressing for Yeovil during two stints at Huish Park and battling back from a serious ankle injury, this term represents a real opportunity for Neufville to prove his ability on the bigger stage.

Speaking to United’s YouTube page, he was satisfied with how his spell has started, saying: “I think the boys have helped me settle in well.

“I said that before and I'll say it again, especially with the coaching staff as well, I think we're all building as a group and we all believe the way that we’ve acquitted ourselves in the last three games.

“Especially the last two, even though the result on Saturday wasn’t as positive, we believe we can still do something this season.”

In midweek, Sutton found themselves beaten by Conor Grant’s goal on 41 minutes, which was enough for the hosts to go through with a 1-0 success.

Alistair Smith came closest to equalising in the final moments, as Neufville continued: “All the boys are gutted, especially the way the game ended with the chance at the end.

“I felt like we were growing in the game as the second half was going on.

"First half we had to tweak a few things as they were getting out quite easily, but going on towards the end of the game, I felt like we were doing well and for a team that was League One with their kind of budget, I thought we acquitted ourselves quite well.

"That was the disappointing thing, conceding just before half time.

"We wanted to get into half time and push on from there, but the chance they got, was a killer blow, but just one of those things.

"At half time we believed we were still in the game as it was only 1-0, we just wanted to go on and get that first and then the second, but it wasn’t to be.”

Neufville had earned his first start in the league for Sutton as they lost out 2-1 to Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

The forward impressed with his part in United’s opener as he went on a fine run down the left, crossing for Louis John who hit the post, Donovan Wilson netting the rebound.

Ex-Luton stopper Jonathan Mitchell made a fine stop from Omar Bugiel, before Neufville was taken off on 79 minutes.

In stoppage time, George Miller levelled, with Kieran Agard slotting in for victory moments later.