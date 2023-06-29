New Town forward Chiedozie Ogbene was left hugely impressed by a ‘dominant’ Luton side when coming up against the Hatters for Rotherham United last season.

The 26-year-old became Rob Edwards’ first acquisition of the summer when he moved to Kenilworth Road on Tuesday afternoon, turning down a new contract with the Millers to achieve his dream of playing in the Premier League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ogbene had been part of a United team who drew 1-1 at Luton in November when Mick Harford took over from Nathan Jones for one game, the Hatters levelling late on through Luke Berry’s deflection.

He then lost out 2-0 to Luton at the AESSEAL Stadium in April, Carlton Morris curling into the top corner and Cauley Woodrow on target once his penalty had been initially saved by Josh Vickers.

Prior to the game, Town boss Rob Edwards had felt the Republic of Ireland international was the hosts’ best player, and having been on the pitch for all but one minute of both fixture, speaking to the club’s official website after joining, Ogbene said: “I thought Luton Town had a bit of everything, that's one thing I would say

“When we played at the Kenilworth Road, it was 1-1, we went up early in the game and we were kind of hanging in for the rest of the game, we were just absorbing pressure throughout the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“At the New York Stadium I think it was a dominant performance from the Luton Town boys.

“You had a bit of everything, you kept the ball well when you needed to keep it, went direct and the strikers were phenomenal that day.

"Carlton Morris’s goal I remember very clearly.

"It was a difficult game to play in as an opposition.”