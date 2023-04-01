Hatters goalscorer Gabe Osho admitted he will be staying up to midnight to watch the highlights of not just his opening goal, but the pre-planned celebration towards the Watford supporters during this afternoon’s 2-0 victory over Town’s major rivals.

The 24-year-old broke the deadlock with 28 minutes of the contest at Kenilworth Road gone, sweeping home Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s pinpoint cross from close range.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Setting off to celebrate with the Luton fans, Osho, who had been sent off in the closing stages at Vicarage Road earlier in the season when his side were hammered 4-0, quickly stopped in his tracks.

Having been waved off in Hertfordshire by Hornets player William Troost-Ekong, who is now on-loan at Serie A side Salernitana, he made a point of doing the crying eyes action towards the 1,000 or so Hornets followers, before making a beeline to the Kenny End to rejoice with the rest of his team-mates.

Asked if he had dreamt about finding the net in the Hatters’ most anticipated game of the campaign beforehand, Osho said: “Yes, I have, my little brother actually messaged me and said ‘if you score, then give them a little bit after what happened in the last game.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

"So I was happy to be able to do that today, it’s something I’ve been thinking about since getting sent off, so I’m just happy.

“I almost forgot to do it, I planned it before the game, but once I scored, the emotion just went whoosh, but it was a lot of emotion.

Gabe Osho celebrates his opening goal in front of the Watford fans this afternoon

“It was important, I think you could kind of see that emotion in the celebration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Obviously for myself last time, I kind of let myself down with the sending off, so it was just nice to get a bit of revenge today and win the game, which was the most important thing.

“I’m going to be staying up to 12 when the highlights come on!

"I’ll watch it back a lot, watch the celebration back a lot and you have to enjoy it for now.”

The goal when it came was a wonderful team move by the Hatters, Cody Drameh finding the fit-again Mpanzu, whose pass into Tom Lockyer of all people was then turned back out to him by the centre half.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The recalled midfielder delivered a fine low cross that Osho was perfectly positioned to tuck past Daniel Bachmann, as he continued: “It was special.

“It was kind of off the cuff, we don’t really practice with Locks playing one-twos with Pelly.

"But it just shows how much we’ve been working and when you do work that hard, things just happen, so luckily I was on the end of it to put it away.

“I saw Pells running round and he has that power just to keep going and keep going.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"So when he crossed it, I can’t really remember what happened, I just stuck my foot out and it went in thankfully, but it was just a great day.”

With Luton’s fans having not been able to witness a victory over their enemies since 1993, almost 30 years ago, on whether he realised the magnitude of what he had achieved, Osho added: “I’ll have to go into my car, sit down and just take it in really.

"I live with Amari’i (Bell) and we were talking about it last night, saying this rivalry is like humongous. really taking it in.

"The feeling now, it’s slowly starting to sink in that what we’ve done here is really quite special for the club and myself as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement