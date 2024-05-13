Outgoing Hammers boss David Moyes explains why he toned down his celebrations after beating Luton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dominant second half showing enough for United

Outgoing West Ham boss David Moyes admitted he toned down any post-match celebrations after ending his home reign in charge of the Hammers with a 3-1 victory over Luton on Saturday out of respect for the ‘horrible feeling’ of relegation that opposite number Rob Edwards was experiencing.

The 61-year-old brought the curtain down on his time as United manager at the London Stadium by securing only a first home league victory for almost three months thanks to a resurgent second half display that was simply too strong for the visitors. Moyes, who led West Ham to European glory last term when winning the Europa Conference League, had seen his side booed off at the break after a sluggish opening 45 minutes in which they trailed to Sambi Lokonga’s flying header, his first goal for the club.

Although Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen went close, it was after the break that the hosts were really put on a show, Kudus producing a starring role as they ensured Luton let an interval lead slip for the fifth time this term, James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek and George Earthy all finding the net in the space of 20 minutes. On what his feelings were at the final whistle, Moyes said: “I was really careful because I know how Rob Edwards must be feeling and I felt that he’s a young manager who’s doing a brilliant job at Luton.

David Moyes watches on against Luton at the weekend - pic: Liam Smith

"I think everybody has probably appreciated how Luton have worked this year, the threat they’ve had at home. I’ve been relegated before as well and I know it’s a horrible feeling, the effort you’ve put in all year. I thought once they scored the first goal they had something to hang on to, once we made it one each, it looked like we had the best chance of going on to win the game.

“We were disappointed to concede a goal in the first half, but overall I thought we did well. We made a few chances in the first half and didn’t score, but the second half was certainly better. I needed to win after last week, that is for sure (5-0 defeat to Chelsea). We weren't so good in the first half but we altered it and we needed the goal which took the stuffing out of Luton.