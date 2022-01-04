Pereira aiming to excite Bradford fans following loan switch to Valley Parade
Town attacker ready to make the most of opportunity in League Two
Luton attacker Dion Pereira is aiming to excite the Bradford City fans following his loan move to Valley Parade which was confirmed this morning.
The exciting 22-year-old, who made two Premier League appearances after coming through the ranks at Watford, caught the eye during his time in America with a Major League Soccer side Atlanta United.
On his release, Pereira joined the Hatters in November 2019, originally as a development player, but quickly impressed manager Nathan Jones and came into the first team squad, playing twice, to earn a new contract.
A loan move to Yeovil Town back in October didn't work out due to injury, but Pereira is now determined to show what he can do, telling the Bantams official website: “It is an amazing feeling to be here, and I just want to get the ball rolling and start playing.
“The gaffer has told me everything he wants from me and how I fit into the team.
"I like to bring creativity to games with assists, putting balls into the box and driving at defenders.
“As soon as I touch the pitch it is my opportunity to show the supporters what I can do and give everything for this club.
"I like pressure and am looking forward to getting going.”