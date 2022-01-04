Pereira aiming to excite Bradford fans following loan switch to Valley Parade

Luton attacker Dion Pereira goes up for a header during pre-season

Luton attacker Dion Pereira is aiming to excite the Bradford City fans following his loan move to Valley Parade which was confirmed this morning.

The exciting 22-year-old, who made two Premier League appearances after coming through the ranks at Watford, caught the eye during his time in America with a Major League Soccer side Atlanta United.

On his release, Pereira joined the Hatters in November 2019, originally as a development player, but quickly impressed manager Nathan Jones and came into the first team squad, playing twice, to earn a new contract.

A loan move to Yeovil Town back in October didn't work out due to injury, but Pereira is now determined to show what he can do, telling the Bantams official website: “It is an amazing feeling to be here, and I just want to get the ball rolling and start playing.

“The gaffer has told me everything he wants from me and how I fit into the team.

"I like to bring creativity to games with assists, putting balls into the box and driving at defenders.

“As soon as I touch the pitch it is my opportunity to show the supporters what I can do and give everything for this club.