Play-off exit 'hurt' long-serving Hatters forward Hylton

Danny Hylton chases back against Huddersfield on Monday night

Long-serving Luton striker Danny Hylton conceded he was left feeling ‘hurt’ after suffering defeat in the Championship play-off semi-final to Huddersfield Town on Monday night.

The 33-year-old attacker started upfront alongside Harry Cornick for the clash which Town went into level at 1-1 following Friday night’s first leg at Kenilworth Road.

Luton had the better of proceedings too, especially in the opening 45 minutes, home keeper Lee Nicholls making a number of stops, crucially from Cornick’s close range effort after he was picked out by Kal Naismith.

A more even second period followed, but Town still had some decent opportunities, Amari’i Bell’s header going narrowly wide, until they were breached with nine minutes remaining, experienced striker Jordan Rhodes sliding home a free kick.

Hylton tweeted afterwards: “Last night result hurt me bad!!!

“But Im proud to be part of this team @ltfc_official.

“I’m Proud with what we achieved this season.

“This group will come again!!!”

Hylton’s start at the John Smith’s Stadium was his fifth of the campaign in the league, playing 17 times in total and scoring four goals.

The forward, who has made 170 appearances for the Hatters since arriving in the summer of 2017, scoring 62 goals, the 18th most in the club’s history, faces a wait to see if will still be at Kenilworth Road next term, as he is believed to be out of contract this summer.

His display in the second leg was lauded by Town supporters on Twitter though, as @JohnTDMartin said: “Danny it was a great performance on the night especially given the circumstances with injuries. Fantastic season.

“Enormous progress. Don't want a single player to leave. Every man played their part. Looking forward to next season with quiet confidence.”

@glenmaxwell76: “You played great Danny and as always worked your socks off giving their defence problems all game.

“We will come back stronger next year.

“Great achievement what the club did this season.”

@nickverney: “You were superb last night Danny and two highlights for me this season were your goal at Stoke and the winner at home to Derby and I’m so proud of the team.”

@ltfckieren: “Your commitment level to our club is unmatched Danny.

“Whenever we need someone to put his heart on his sleeve & his body on the line - you’re the one who personifies this football club.

“You’ll always be Super Danny Hylton.

“What a contribution you’ve made this season.”

@SinKrypto: “Legend - you epitomise what we are about.

“Hard work and make the most of what you have.”

@Darwen88: “You were outstanding yesterday mate.

“A joy to watch that level of commitment.”

@H87foster: “Each and every one of you have surpassed yourselves this season.

“Thankyou all for your effort and hard work.