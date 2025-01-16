Preston bring in Premier League defender on loan ahead of Luton clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

England youth international moves to Deepdale

Preston North End have signed Brentford full back Jayden Meghoma on loan until the end of the season, with the Premier League defender available to face Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

The 18-year-old spent time in the Tottenham Hotspur Academy before joining Southampton on a scholarship in 2022, making four first team appearances for the Saints in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, He then headed to the Gtech Community Stadium in the summer of 2024, making his top flight debut for Thomas Frank’s side during the 2-1 defeat against Chelsea in December, with three other cup outings as well.

Meghoma, who represented England at U16 to U19 level, has now headed to the Lilywhites though and discussing his move with the club's official website, said: “It's a good opportunity for me to play football and I'm really excited to play for Preston North End. I've spoken to the manager. He plays with wing-backs and I like to play quite attacking football as well so I think it'll suit my game a lot and I'm here to just enjoy my football. I’m really excited. It's a really good challenge for me and I think it's good to get minutes in my legs and play football week in, week out so it's all about the experience and just pushing myself.”

Jayden Meghoma in action for Brentford - pic: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom added: “Jayden’s a player we’ve been watching closely and we’re really excited about adding him to our team. He’s a fast, tricky full-back who loves to get forward and plays a big part in attacks, while also being able to do the important work at the other end. Everything we’ve seen through scouting Jayden and heard about him from people in the game has been really positive so I think he’ll prove to be an important asset for us between now and the end of the season.”