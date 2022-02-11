PREVIEW: Birmingham City v Luton Town

Dan Potts scores the only goal of the game at Birmingham City last season

Its been another disappointing season for Birmingham City fans once more as they are no nearer to pushing for a return to the Premier League they were relegated out of during the 2010-11 campaign.

After finishes of 18th, 20th, 17th and 19th in the last five seasons, the Blues looked like they might be capable of featuring at the right end of the table this time, with three wins from their opening six games, including a 5-0 thumping win at Luton.

A 2-0 triumph over Derby County saw City seventh in the table, but Lee Bowyer's side then lost five out of seven matches to slide to 20th in the division, before picking up three straight wins in October/November to possibly revitalise their season.

It didn't work out though, as since that mini-revival, they have won just two out of 15 games, both coming at home, as they have shipped six at Fulham and four at Blackburn, plus three against Millwall too.

Tuesday night's 3-1 defeat at title-chasing Bournemouth means the Blues are now four without a victory, taking two points from a possible 12, to sit 18th in the table, but are a healthy 13 points clear of the bottom three.

Despite the defeat, Bowyer thought his team gave their all at the Vitality Stadium, saying: "We have a few players out of position, that is where we are at the moment.

"I can’t fault them, they are giving everything, I thought we gave it a right go in the second-half.

"We deserved the goal; they are down to ten men and we have two or three very good chances, we had them on the ropes.

“We didn’t take our chances that is the difference, they were more clinical and it is as simple as that, that is the difference.

"They then go up the other end and get the third, but I’ll be honest, they are a good honest bunch of lads and they are working hard for me.”

The boss tried to improve his squad during the transfer window, signing Curaçao international midfielder Juninho Bacuna from Scottish Premier League side Rangers for an undisclosed fee.

He also utilised the loan market, looking to the Premier League, bringing in Manchester United defender Teden Mengi, plus Brighton defender Taylor Richards and Norwich City winger Onel Hernandez, plus Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor.

Bowyer moved out a few too, with Caolan Boyd-Munce heading to Middlesbrough, with Chuks Aneke going to Charlton and Adam Clayton joining Doncaster.

A big boost for the Blues is the return of Dutch winger Tahith Chong from Old Trafford after a starring role at St Andrews in the early part of the season, when he ran the show at Kenilworth Road in the 5-0 triumph.

However, a serious groin injury curtailed his stint in the midlands, but he is now back to play a part in the closing stages of the campaign.

Despite the new signings, the Blues still have problems defensively though after a raft of injuries and now have former Liverpool trainee and Derby County defender Andre Wisdom training with the club.

Team news: Luton aren't expected to have midfield duo Jordan Clark and Luke Berry available for the trip, but Sonny Bradley could make his comeback after missing the last few matches.

For City, Tahith Chong isn't expected to feature following his return from Manchester United, while defenders Marc Roberts (hamstring) and Teden Mengi are doubtful, as it George Friend with a calf strain.

Top scorers - Hatters: Elijah Adebayo (13). Blues: Scott Hogan (10).

Milestones: Skipper Sonny Bradley will make his 150th appearance if he features at Birmingham on Saturday.

The 30-year-old joined on a free from Plymouth Argyle in the summer of 2018mm and has scored five goals too.

Man in the middle: Darren Bond - has only taken five games this season, showing 17 yellow cards, with just one Championship game, Preston's 1-0 win at Hull last weekend.

Officiated two Luton matches last term, the 1-0 FA Cup win over Reading and 1-0 home defeat to Swansea.

Was in charge of Town three times in the 2019-20 campaign, the 2-1 defeat at Cardiff, 1-1 draw with Millwall and 3-2 triumph against Blackburn Rovers on the final day of the season.

Refereed Luton a further four times in his career, with three wins against Plymouth, Kidderminster and Wrexham, plus a defeat to Northampton.

Assistant referees are Philip Dermott and Richard Wild, with the fourth official Martin Coy.

In charge: Lee Bowyer – 45-year-old started out at Charlton Athletic, before moving to Leeds United for £2.8m in 1996, a then record for a British teenager.

Also played for West Ham twice, Newcastle and Birmingham, joining Ipswich Town in July 2011, retiring from playing at the end of the season, as he also won 13 England caps too.

Appointed assistant to Karl Robinson at Charlton in July 2017, named caretaker manager in March the following year after Robinson left, and was given the role permanently after reaching the League One play-offs.

The following season, he went one step further, taking the Addicks back to the Championship after beating Sunderland in the play-off final, but couldn't keep the side up, resigning in March 2021, named Birmingham manager the following day.

Managerial records: Nathan Jones has come up against Lee Bowyer three times in his career, twice when the Birmingham boss was in charge of Charlton Athletic.

Town drew 2-2 at Kenilworth Road during Jones' first spell at Luton, before the Addicks defeated Stoke City 3-1 at the Valley in August 2019.

Jones then also went down to a hefty 5-0 defeat earlier this season when Bowyer was at Birmingham.

The Welshman has gone up against the St Andrews side four times too, firstly losing 2-1 as Stoke boss in August 2019 and then three with the Hatters, drawing 1-1 at home last season, winning the reverse fixture 1-0, before this term's humiliation.

Bowyer has enjoyed a good record against the Hatters, with the 2-2 draw at Kenilworth Road then a 3-1 home win in April 2019.

Suffered his only defeat in the Championship, going down 2-1 at Kenilworth Road in November 2019, before a 3-1 success at the Valley in February 2020 and 5-0 victory earlier this year.

One to watch: Lyle Taylor - a player that has caused Town all kinds of trouble over the years.

Began at Millwall, and then went to Bournemouth, Hereford, Falkirk and Sheffield United, who paid £220k for him.

Loaned to Partick Thistle and went to Scunthorpe, but it was at AFC Wimbledon in July 2015 where he really took off.

Scored 50 goals in three years for the Dons, earning a move to Charlton Athletic where he bagged 36 goals in 67 matches as he went to Nottingham Forest on a free in August 2020.

Hasn't really worked out at the City Ground so far, scoring eight times in 61 games and had only managed three this year, earning a loan move to Birmingham back in January.

Bagged on his Blues debut in the 2-2 draw at Derby County, and against Sheffield United, making it two in three so far.

Friendly faces: Cameron Jerome - striker moved to Birmingham from Cardiff City for £3m in May 2006, playing 201 times for the Blues, scoring 41 goals during his five years.

Sold to Stoke City for £4m in July 2011, as he bagged 12 goals in 67 outings during three years with the Potters.

Loaned to Crystal Palace and then went to Norwich, Derby, Goztepe and MK Dons, moving to Luton in the summer, as he has played 22 times, finding the net twice so far.

Defender Amari'i Bell began his career at Birmingham, going to Nuneaton on loan, making his Blues debut in the 2-1 win defeat to Leicester in January 2014.

Had loan spells at Kidderminster, Mansfield, Swindon and Gillingham, going to Fleetwood in May 2015.

Spent two-and-a-half years with the Cod Army, then switching to Blackburn in January 2018 for three years, going to Luton last summer, playing 26 times so far, scoring once.

Town assistant boss Mick Harford was signed by Birmingham from Bristol City in March 1982 for a fee of £100,000.

Scored 25 times in 92 games for the Blues, as Luton snapped him up for £250,000 in December 1984, netting 92 goals in 217 matches for the Hatters during two spells.

First team coach Paul Hart played once for the Blues after joining in 1986, breaking his leg on debut, as he then moved to Notts County a year later.

Town's head of goalkeeping Kevin Dearden had a loan spell at Birmingham from Spurs in March 1992, playing 12 times.

Played for both: Bob Hatton - centre forward began his career at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 1960s, as he then moved to Bolton Wanderers and Northampton Town.

Moved to Carlisle in 1969 for £80,000, a then club record for the Cumbrians, before heading to Birmingham City in 1971 for £80,000, as he had a major role in the Blues promotion to the top flight, scoring over 50 goals during his time with the Blues.

Transferred to Blackpool for £60,000 in 1976 and netted over 30 times, before heading to Luton in 1978, spending two years at Kenilworth Road, notching 31 times in 90 games.

Went to Sheffield United in 1980, with another prolific spell for the Blades, as he went to Cardiff City and then Dundalk, where he ended his 20-year career.

We've got form: Luton have always found it tough when heading to St Andrews ever since their first visit in April 1947, a Division Two fixture they lost 1-0.

That began a decade-long wait for their first victory, a 1-0 Division One success in August 1958.

Town did improve slightly, only losing three of their next 11 visits, including a marvellous 4-1 win in April 1975.

Mick Harford notched a brace as Luton won 2-0 in April 1986, before Luton then went almost 35 years without a win, until ending that lengthy hoodoo last season.

Overall, from the 28 clashes Luton have won just five times, drawing nine and losing 14, scoring 29 times and conceding 46 goals.

Last time out: Luton picked up a 1-0 win at St Andrews last time out, Dan Potts on target with a header on 31 minutes after James Collins' close range effort from Harry Cornick's long throw was initially saved by Neil Etheridge.

Hatters: Simon Sluga, Matty Pearson, Dan Potts, Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark (Kal Naismith 70), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Harry Cornick, James Collins.

Subs not used: James Shea, Martin Cranie, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Luke Berry, Tom Ince, Danny Hylton, Kazenga LuaLua, Elijah Adebayo.

Referee: Gavin Ward.