Rangers pounce to sign Hatters midfielder Aasgaard
Luton Town midfielder Thelo Aasgaard has completed his move to Scottish Premiership giants Rangers for an undisclosed fee.
The 23-year-old had only joined the Hatters back in January from League One Wigan Athletic, a club he had come through the ranks at and made over 150 appearances, after moving from Liverpool at the age of 14. Aasgaard made his Luton debut in the 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday and went on to make 17 Championship appearances in total, scoring twice, including the winner at Cardiff City and the opener in a 3-1 victory over Bristol City.
Having played for Norway U21s when signing, the midfielder earned a first call up to the senior squad, making his debut when scoring and providing an assist in a World Cup qualifier against Moldova in March. Speaking to the Gers official website, Aasgaard said: “I am delighted to be here. I have been waiting for it, but I am glad to get it over the line.
"When I heard about Rangers I was over the moon. I have played against the manager’s teams a few times and I always pictured myself in his team and to be here now is really good. It was an easy decision, I love the number of games here, it is like the EFL and I love playing. The stature and history is enough as well."
New Rangers boss Russell Martin continued: “We are delighted to bring Thelo to the club. He is a player who we have liked for a long time, and we believe he possesses the necessary qualities to thrive at this club and in this team. He wants to win and develop as a player, and we believe we can help him do both. His attributes will enhance the group and look forward to him getting to know his team-mates on and off the pitch.”
While sporting director Kevin Thelwell added: “Thelo is a player who has been on the radar of several clubs around Europe. He is a player capable of making the difference in the final third of the pitch and strengthens an area of the squad that we feel is important. We believe he will be a fantastic addition to the side and an important asset in the years to come.”
