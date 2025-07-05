Rangers pounce to sign Hatters midfielder Aasgaard

January addition heads north of the border

Luton Town midfielder Thelo Aasgaard has completed his move to Scottish Premiership giants Rangers for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old had only joined the Hatters back in January from League One Wigan Athletic, a club he had come through the ranks at and made over 150 appearances, after moving from Liverpool at the age of 14. Aasgaard made his Luton debut in the 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday and went on to make 17 Championship appearances in total, scoring twice, including the winner at Cardiff City and the opener in a 3-1 victory over Bristol City.

Having played for Norway U21s when signing, the midfielder earned a first call up to the senior squad, making his debut when scoring and providing an assist in a World Cup qualifier against Moldova in March. Speaking to the Gers official website, Aasgaard said: “I am delighted to be here. I have been waiting for it, but I am glad to get it over the line.

"When I heard about Rangers I was over the moon. I have played against the manager’s teams a few times and I always pictured myself in his team and to be here now is really good. It was an easy decision, I love the number of games here, it is like the EFL and I love playing. The stature and history is enough as well."

New Rangers boss Russell Martin continued: “We are delighted to bring Thelo to the club. He is a player who we have liked for a long time, and we believe he possesses the necessary qualities to thrive at this club and in this team. He wants to win and develop as a player, and we believe we can help him do both. His attributes will enhance the group and look forward to him getting to know his team-mates on and off the pitch.”

While sporting director Kevin Thelwell added: “Thelo is a player who has been on the radar of several clubs around Europe. He is a player capable of making the difference in the final third of the pitch and strengthens an area of the squad that we feel is important. We believe he will be a fantastic addition to the side and an important asset in the years to come.”