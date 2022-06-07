Released Hatters duo thank Luton for the experiences gained during lengthy spells at Kenilworth Road

Jake Peck following his debut for the Hatters back in October 2018

Former Luton midfield duo Jake Peck and Ben Stevens have both thanked the Hatters for the experiences they were able to be part of during their lengthy spells at Kenilworth Road.

Peck, 22, came through the ranks at Luton after joining in 2009, making his first team debut as a late substitute in the Checkatrade Trophy match against MK Dons in October 2

He went on to sign a development contract in the summer of 2019 and had a loan move to Concord Rangers last season, but was released along with Sam Beckwith, Corey Panter and TQ Addy when the campaign came to a close.

Peck wrote on Instagram: “After 15 years @ltfc_official my time at the club has come to an end.

“From joining at the age of 6 years old to signing a professional contract and making my debut for the first team from going on tours to Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Sweden, Austria etc to winning the Youth Alliance Cup as a youth team player, I can truly say that @ltfc_official has played a massive part in my life and I will always be grateful & thankful for the experiences I have had during my time at the club.

“I have also met friends who I will call family for the rest of my life so for that alone I am truly grateful.

“I wish nothing but the best for the club and good luck to everyone involved.

Former Town winger Ben Stevens

“Thank you.”

Meanwhile, Stevens, who joined as U8 initially, spending time on loan at Biggleswade Town and Hitchin Town this year, tweeted: “My time @Lutontown has come to an end!

“Great 12 years, some good memories and experiences…

“Thank you for everything and good luck to the club going forward!