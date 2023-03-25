REVEALED: Luton Town fans pick their worst refereeing decision of the season

4 . Billy Sharp's off the ball incident with Tom Lockyer

During the second half of Luton's 1-0 victory at Sheffield United, Blades forward Billy Sharp lost out to a ball over the top as he then appeared to strike out at Town centre half Tom Lockyer. Referee Leigh Doughty was well positioned only to give nothing, former Premier League official Chris Foy stating afterwards there could have been no complaints had he shown a red card. Photo: Cameron Smith