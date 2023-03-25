REVEALED: Luton Town fans pick their worst refereeing decision of the season

With the Hatters on the end of yet another poor refereeing decision during last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Sunderland, Amad Diallo awarded a penalty after going to ground in the area, the Luton News ran a poll this week asking fans to select the worst call by an official this season.
To find out what ended up as the winner, see the special gallery below.
1. Amad Diallo penalty for Sunderland
With four minutes to go at the Stadium of Light, the Sunderland substitute threw himself to the floor inside the box under minimal pressure from Amari'i Bell, his clear theatrics somehow enough to earn a penalty from first time Championship official Scott Oldham. The Manchester United loanee converted himself to earn his side a 1-1 draw. Photo: Gareth Owen
2. Marc Roberts' yellow card after fouling Carlton Morris
Just off the bench, the Birmingham City defender unleashed an awful challenge on Town forward Carlton Morris that saw the striker ultimately have to go off with a shoulder injury, a tackle that referee David Webb only felt was worthy of a yellow card. Photo: Cameron Smith
3. Kyle McFadzean handball for Coventry
With time running out during a 2-2 draw at Kenilworth Road, Jordan Clark saw his shot clearly handballed by a diving Coventry defender Kyle McFadzean in the box, an incident previous Nathan Jones claimed: "If he had a pair of gloves on it would’ve been a wonderful save." Referee Andy Davies failed to find anything wrong though as Town's claims were waved away. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Billy Sharp's off the ball incident with Tom Lockyer
During the second half of Luton's 1-0 victory at Sheffield United, Blades forward Billy Sharp lost out to a ball over the top as he then appeared to strike out at Town centre half Tom Lockyer. Referee Leigh Doughty was well positioned only to give nothing, former Premier League official Chris Foy stating afterwards there could have been no complaints had he shown a red card. Photo: Cameron Smith