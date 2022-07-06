Rumoured Luton target Hourihane is snapped by Derby County

Conor Hourihane has joined Derby County

Derby County have completed the signing for former Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane on a free transfer this afternoon.

The 31-year-old, who began his career with Sunderland, was rumouted to be interesting Luton chief Nathan Jones over the weekend, but the Irish international has now agreed a two year move to the Rams, who were relegated to League One last term and are under new management in interim boss Liam Rosenior following Wayne Rooney’s exit.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Hourihane, who has played almost 500 career matches, has been a sought-after figure in the EFL this summer but Derby have been able to beat off strong competition to secure his services.

“As the Rams prepare for the upcoming 2022/23 League One season, the arrival of the 31-year-old comes as another significant boost as the squad rebuild gathers significant pace.”

After three years with both Plymouth and Barnsley, Hourihane moved to Aston Villa in January 2017, playing over 150 games for the club.

He spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at Swansea City, then heading to Sheffield United in a similar deal last term, before being released by Villa boss Steven Gerrard in the summer.