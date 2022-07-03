Irish midfielder Hourihane tipped to be interesting Hatters boss Jones after Aston Villa release

Conor Hourihane in action for the Republic of Ireland against Lithuania earlier this season

Luton Town have been linked with a move for former Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane.

The 31-year-old started his career at Sunderland before moving to Ipswich Town in 2010 and then Plymouth Argyle in 2011.

He headed to Barnsley in June 2014, joining Aston Villa in January 2017, a week after current Town defender James Bree made the same move.

Hourihane played over 150 times for Villa, but spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at Swansea and was at Sheffield United last term, playing 31 times for the Blades, scoring once.

Released by Steven Gerrard this summer, the midfielder who has 35 international caps to his name for the Republic of Ireland to his name, is rumoured by the Daily Mail to be on the list of Luton boss Nathan Jones, although Hatters are tipped to face competition from Huddersfield Town and Derby County.