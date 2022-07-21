Sheehan hails display from 'bums off seats' Pereira during Peterborough win

Dion Pereira gets forward during the pre-season win over Hitchin

Town first team coach Alan Sheehan believes attacker Dion Pereira is the kind of player who will get ‘bums off seats’ for the Hatters.

The 23-year-old has been used heavily during Luton’s pre-season campaign so far, getting 90 minutes in last night’s 2-0 victory at League One Peterborough United.

Always dangerous when going up against an opponent one v one, the former Atlanta United winger came close to setting up Avan Jones in the first half when he slalomed his way into the box, seeing a cross-shot almost cleared into the path of the defender.

He then beat another player before being hauled back to earn Luton a free kick, while continued to look good in possession after the break as well, teeing up Carlton Morris for a shot that flew over and making some threatening bursts from deep.

Since arriving at Kenilworth Road in November 2020, Pereira has made just two sub appearances for Luton, totalling 22 minutes of football, while had a loan spell at Yeovil that lasted one game.

He did impress during his time at Bradford City last season, scoring once in 10 outings after recovering from injury, catching the eye of the Bantams fans, many who would love to see him return to Valley Parade.

With Town chief Nathan Jones hinting he might need another loan this season, it remains to be seen whether Pereira will be named in Luton’s 25-man Championship squad, and on his efforts last night, Sheehan said: “Dion did well and there were a number of really good performances tonight.

“Dion’s a really, really talented player, he’s got good feet and a gets bums off seats kind of player.