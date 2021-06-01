Sluga and Dewsbury-Hall win big at Luton Town Supporters' Trust presentation evening

Simon Sluga saves from the penalty spot against Chelsea last season

On-loan Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and goalkeeper Simon Sluga were the big winners at the Luton Town Supporters' Trust virtual presentation evening held last night.

Dewsbury-Hall picked up four trophies on the evening, while Sluga took the main award, named Player of the Season, after a superb campaign between the posts which helped the Hatters finish 12th in the Championship.

The Croatian international had endured a tough first season in English football, but bounced back in style, keeping 13 clean sheets in 41 appearances, as the 28-year-old also saved two penalties against Chelsea and Barnsley.

Speaking to the club's official website about his efforts, Sluga said: "It is a tough, tough league the Championship, tough opponents so all the credit to the staff and to the players, to the club, to everyone.

"I’m very happy with it, like I said we had good games, better performances and at the end to be in the top half, we can all be happy with ourselves.”

Sluga also picked up the Bobbers Travel Away Player of the Season following on from Harry Cornick last season, as the keeper added: "It is a big privilege to receive this award, especially from the fans.

"I want to thank you all that voted, it makes me very happy and very proud.

"It is a special, special feeling to be awarded by the fans.”

Meanwhile, Dewsbury-Hall walked away with four awards, after a starring campaign with the Hatters on loan from Leicester.

He scored three times in 41 appearances, with seven assists too which saw him pick up the Ian Pearce Memorial Trophy, given for most man of the match performances at home in ratings from the Luton News, Junior Supporters Player of the Season, Internet Player of the Season and also the Players’ Player of the Season.

Writing on Twitter about the honours, Dewsbury-Hall said: "A BIG thank you to all of my teammates and of course the @LutonTown fans for these awards and the incredible support.

"Really tops off a memorable season for me. Now to rest and recover for next seasons challenges."

The Goal of the Season award went to Kazenga LuaLua for his marvellous strike against Wycombe Wanderers, curling a beautiful effort into the top corner as Town came back from 1-0 down to win 3-1.

The Young Player of the Season, as chosen by the coaching staff, went to first year scholar Aidan Francis-Clarke, who has recently been offered a professional development contract.

Academy coach Paul Benson said: “This young lad come into the academy as an under-15 and he has been in for a relatively short time but the progress he has made in that short time has been nothing short of remarkable.”