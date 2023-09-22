Speedster Ogbene is 'in the mix' to make his first Premier League start for Luton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Town attacker Chiedozie Ogbene is closing in on a maiden Premier League start for the Hatters according to boss Rob Edwards.

The summer signing from Rotherham United has been restricted to a place on the bench in Luton’s first four top flight encounters so far, although has been introduced after the 70 minute mark in every single match.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last weekend he came on for the final 15 minutes at Fulham as Town hunted an equaliser in their 1-0 defeat, setting off on a jet-heeled burst down the right hand side that saw him win the ball ahead of Timothy Castagne, and almost speed his way into the record books at the same time.

Chiedozie Ogbene is in the mix to start for Luton this weekend - pic: Luton Town FC

Clocking 36.93km/h, just under 23mph, it was the second fastest time for a Premier League player in the last three years, as Ogbene is now only behind Manchester City defender Kyle Walker, who timed 37.31km/h.

Speaking about his new addition being in the running to begin tomorrow’s top flight contest against Wolves at Kenilworth Road, Edwards said: “Chieo has made a real good impact and I know that bursting run down the side last week would have been in a few peoples heads, it was quick wasn’t it?

“Of course he’s in the mix.

"We brought him to the football club as we know what he can offer us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He’s been unlucky that he’s not started in the league yet, but if it’s not tomorrow it will come soon, I’ve got no doubt about it.

"He’s a fantastic lad around the place and I think he’s going to be a really big positive for us this year.”

Even though he hasn’t started for Luton, Ogbene has been catching the eye when performing for the Republic of Ireland during their recent Euro 2024 qualifiers.

He was named star man in the 2-0 defeat in France, also impressing in the 2-1 defeat against the Netherlands as well.

On his showings for his country, Edwards added: “He did really well.