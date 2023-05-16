News you can trust since 1891
Sunderland will give key duo Roberts and Pritchard every chance of being fit for Luton

Duo came off against Hatters on Saturday

By Mike Simmonds
Published 16th May 2023, 18:22 BST- 2 min read

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray will leave it late before deciding whether the impressive duo of Patrick Roberts and Alex Pritchard against Luton in their play-off decider this evening, after both went off during the 2-1 victory on Saturday.

The pair were in fantastic form at the Stadium of Light at the weekend, giving the Hatters a tough time, along with Amad Diallo, Jack Clarke and Pierre Ekwah, until their late withdrawals.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo about their chances of playing, Mowbray said: “They both might make it, they both might not.

Patrick Roberts is a doubt for tonight's clashPatrick Roberts is a doubt for tonight's clash
"Patrick came off, which isn't good.

"Pritchard has taken a kick, so hopefully it's just that it needs to settle down.

"Hopefully it's one where it's a big bag of ice and he's fine to play.

"It will depend on the reaction, while the other is saying that they think in 24 hours it will be better, so we will see if that is the case."

Meanwhile, towering defender Aji Alese, who hasn’t featured since March, could also be involved on the bench as well, with Mowbray adding: “He's been on the grass with the physios, but he hasn't played for ten weeks so I think it's pretty unlikely that we're going to throw him in after so long out.

"If he joins in with the team, maybe he can sit on the bench and if we're hanging on, maybe he can come on to the defence to try and head some balls out, we might think about that.”

Pritchard himself knows that despite the Black Cats leading going into the second leg, the tie is far from over, adding: “They are a brilliant team.

"They finished third in the Championship and were in the play-offs last year.

"They are very experienced and have some very good players.”

