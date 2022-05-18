Terriers loss was a tough one to take for Luton's former Scotland international Snodgrass

Robert Snodgrass encourages the travelling Luton fans at Huddersfield on Monday night

Town midfielder Robert Snodgrass admitted that the play-off semi-final second leg defeat at Huddersfield on Monday was a ‘hard one to take.’

The 34-year-old former Scotland international has experienced a lot in his footballing career to date, with promotion to the Premier League when at Hull, going on to also play in the top flight for West Ham United, West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City, but conceded Luton’s will hurt for a while.

Starting at the John Smith’s Stadium, Snodgrass went on to produce a terrific display, in a game the Hatters were clearly the more likely side to score up until Jordan Rhodes found the net late on to break their hearts.

Tweeting afterwards, he wrote: “Highs and lows of football, but that one was hard to take.

"Such a great honest and hard working team we deserved more after that performance but these group of lads & staff will come back stronger.

"Amazing season & huge effort from everyone involved at the club @ltfc_official.”

Whether Town come back for the 2022-23 campaign with Snodgrass still at Kenilworth Road remains to be seen, as the midfielder played 11 times after he signed a short term deal back in February.

A poll of over 1,000 Hatters fans on the Luton News website saw a resounding vote to offer the midfielder a new contract, and the messages on social media following Monday night clearly echoed that.

@LTFC_Dave: Sign yourself up for another 12 months lad, you know it makes sense.”

@LutonEye: “Thanks for your amazing effort, Rob. Hope to see more of you next year. #LTFC.”

@OhWhenTheTown: “You better be with us next season chief!”

@DAZHATTER: “Such a shame we didn't score, as we were far the better team for the majority of the match.

“Also, a shame that their fans couldn't just celebrate the win with their players & let us show our appreciation to ours.

“Hope you stay at the club, as a player or another role.”

@Richbow79: "You stood out last night, if you would be up for coming back next season and doing it all again then that would be lovely.”

@LTFC_Talk: “Unreal performance. Best player on the pitch last night.”

@kevlennon1: “Great words & well done on your attitude & commitment & application since you’ve been here. A real credit.

"Great performance last night too.”

@Robbo_73: “Snods is mustard hope we can sign him for the new season.”

@gompstomp78: “Thanks for all your efforts since signing, been a massive help to the team.

"Be great to see you in a Hatters shirt next season.

@PanameHatter: “Amen to that. Would love to see you in a Luton shirt again next season but if not, thank you for the effort, guile and little bit of magic over the past few months.”

@JasonLTFC: “You were amazing last night. Best performance in a Luton shirt.

“I hope we get to see you for one more season.”

@DarranMurtagh: “Thanks for coming down to clap us. Class effort from you all. What a club.”

@andygill76: “You’ve done us all proud at the tail end of this season, Snods.