Tight hamstring forces Mendes Gomes off on Fleetwood debut after agreeing season-long loan with the Cod Army

Carlos Mendes Gomes, seen here celebrating his goal against Newport, has joined Fleetwood Town on loan

Town winger Carlos Mendes Gomes only lasted 39 minutes of his debut for Fleetwood Town after a season-long loan move to the Cod Army was agreed yesterday.

The 23-year-old had been a player that Luton chief Nathan Jones had stated could be moving away from Kenilworth Road during the transfer window, and ir proved to be the case, moving to the Highbury Stadium for the rest of the campaign.

Picked from the start by former Celtic midfielder Scott Brown for the League One encounter match against Cheltenham Town on home soil, which finished goalless, Mendes Gomes was substituted before the interval and speaking to the club’s official website afterwards, Brown said: “I think it’s just a tight hamstring which he felt, and we caught it early which is a great thing for us, but he could be out for a couple of weeks.

"We’ll take that on the chin but, for us, it’s about him getting up to speed and getting an understanding of our game plan.”

The Senegal-born winger has struggled for game time at Kenilworth Road after arriving from League Two Morecambe for an undisclosed fee last summer, making just 15 appearances, scoring twice, including a stunner against Newport County in Town’s Carabao Cup exit last week.

He will now look to get some much-needed first team football with Fleetwood, as Brown added: “Carlos should bring some composure on the ball and he’s someone who both creates and scores goals as well.