Town boss hopes Aasgaard can bring Norway experience to Luton's survival fight

Midfielder earns first senior call-up for his country

​Luton boss Matt Bloomfield believes that Thelo Aasgaard will be able to bring what he learns from his time away with Norway to the Hatters' fight to stay up this term.

The 22-year-old, who has featured for his country at U16, U20 and U21 level, is getting his first taste of life in the senior squad when called up by head coach Ståle Solbakken for the World Cup qualifiers with Moldova on Saturday and then Israel three days later. Even if he doesn’t play, Aasgaard will be training with the likes of Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Fulham defender Sander Berge, as asked if that will improve him, Bloomfield said: “I’m sure he can. I’m sure he’s learning all the time because he’s that kind of boy, he really cares about his game.

"He works so hard on his game so I’m sure he’ll learn from being away and he can bring that experience and those learnings back to contribute for us between now and the end of the season which is great. We want our boys to be exposed to international football as well because it shows the club’s in a good position. It’s fantastic for Thelo and he deserves it a lot, so really, really pleased for him.”

The midfielder scored his first goal for the Hatters recently as Town ended their six-month winless run on the road during a 2-1 victory over Cardiff City. He couldn’t find the target again at the weekend as Luton were held to a goalless draw with Middlesbrough despite having two wonderful opportunities, spooning Elijah Adebayo’s deflected cross over the bar from a few yards out and then denied by Mark Travers when meeting Alfie Doughty’s delivery from close range too.

The January transfer window signing now wants to make sure that with eight games left, four outside of Bedfordshire, they can take the confidence boost from winning in Wales to their trips to Hull City, Stoke City, Derby County and West Bromwich Albion, adding: “Football’s about moments and I think we’ve been really, really unfortunate in some away games since I’ve been here that the moments have gone against us. When a couple of moments went for us you can see the difference in the result, so we have to use that as belief and confidence to keep having those moments go in our favour.”