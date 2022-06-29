Town chief doesn't rule out a move for ex-Sheffield United midfielder and Arsenal youngster Freeman

Luke Freeman was released by Sheffield United in the summer

Town manager Nathan Jones hasn’t ruled out revisiting his interest in midfielder Luke Freeman after the former Arsenal youngster was released by Sheffield United this summer.

The Luton chief had tried to sign Freeman during the January transfer window, but admitted finances prevented the Hatters from doing a deal.

Ex-Scottish international Robert Snodgrass was brought in instead, as Freeman went to Championship rivals Millwall on loan, but only featured once due to a hamstring injury.

Now a free agent after he was let go from Bramall Lane, when asked if he might try and bring the 30-year-old, whom was a team-mate of Jones at Yeovil in the 2010-11 season and has also played for Stevenage, Bristol City, QPR and Nottingham Forest, to Kenilworth Road, Jones said: “We’ve got a position to fill in that area.

"We’d like to bring in a left-footed midfielder player, we really would, and there’s a number of names, a number of people that we’ve spoken to.

"It’s just about trying to do deals and if we can then brilliant, if we can’t then okay we’ll move on, but that’s what we’re trying to do.

"There’s some good players out of contract and we’re an attractive proposition football-wise.