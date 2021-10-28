Town chief happy to have some input in design process for Luton's 'cutting edge' new stadium at Power Court

An artist's impression of Power Court - pic: Lesley Jones Architecture

Luton boss Nathan Jones is relishing having an input when it comes to helping with certain aspects in the design phase of Town’s new ‘cutting edge’ stadium at Power Court.

The Hatters saw their revised proposals, without the 17,500 all-seater ground, unanimously approved by the Luton Borough Council development management committee last night.

The stadium plans will follow in the first half of 2022, as when asked if he has been involved in some stages of the process with CEO Gary Sweet, Jones said: “Yes, we had a meeting on Tuesday about the lay-out, what kind of thing we want, as Gary has done a wonderful presentation on the stadium.

"Certain modifications myself and Gary spoke a couple of weeks ago on the plans, how it will look logistically and how it will flow, what rooms are rooms, manager’s lounge, things like that, changing rooms.

"So we're involved in that and I think Gary enjoys the fact that we want to be involved in that.

"As it’s a bit of a baby for him in terms of the work that he’s put in, the tireless work that him and the board and the people have put into that, then seeing that others have the same passion for it within the club is good to see, but that’s our club.

“I think this will be a different kind of stadium from normal stadiums, it won’t be your typical bowl type place that have been erected in recent years.

"Gary wants to do something a little bit different, a little bit a cutting edge, something that puts Luton on the map and that’s typical of what we want to achieve here.

"Yes, Kenilworth Road at the minute is a wonderful atmosphere and we believe we’ve got a very good record here, but we have to adapt to that.

"Now by the time that the stadium is finished, I would imagine that we would evolve into a side that’s capable of playing anywhere and that’s what we have to do.

"Right now we love the Kenny, we love the atmosphere if gives us, whether it gives us an edge or not, only others can say, but what I do know is we enjoy playing here.

"We enjoy the atmosphere, we enjoy the aesthetics of it, because it's a proper football ground.”

Having worked at Brighton & Hove Albion after the Seagulls had moved to the Amex Stadium and also at Stoke City, who play at the Bet 365 Stadium, built just over 20 years ago, then Jones has his own ideas on what makes a good new ground.

He continued: “There are good and bad things in stadiums.

"Gary’s passionate about it and he’s asked us, ‘take ideas from other people, let us know what’s good, what’s bad and what things flow.’

“There are good and bad things with every stadium, so we want to get it right, for the supporters but also everyone who works there, for media, for everyone, and Gary’s really passionate about getting it right.

"Once everything is constructed, the details need to be spot on and I’m sure Gary, with the help of a lot of good people, will produce a stadium that’s wonderful.”

With the club aiming to get spades and cranes in the ground next year, Jones remains eager about the prospect of leading the club out at the new stadium, he added: “Absolutely, we’ve been excited for a while.

"Without being disrespectful, the area needs that development.

“Luton’s a fantastic place, a wonderfully cosmopolitan place, with real good history and a constant influx of people from far and wide, but it needs a lot to happen to the town, a bit of a regeneration.

"We know that, everyone knows that, it’s not being disrespectful.

“It’s close to London, and close to very expensive places like Harpenden and St Albans.

"It’s the next one and it needs that to keep up and this football club is at the heart of the community.

“So, to do that and bring everyone together with this development, it’s just wonderful, it does need that.

“Gary’s very passionate, he’s not doing it so he can feather his nest.