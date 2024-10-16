Town defender Johnson starts as England U19s see off France U19s in Marbella

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young Lions triumph once more

Luton defender Joe Johnson started once more as England U19s made it two wins from three over the international break, as they continued to prepare for their UEFA U19 EURO qualifiers in November with a 4-2 victory over France U19s at the La Quinta Football Centre in Marbella on Tuesday.

With their opponents having made the stronger start, it was Will Antwi’s side who broke the deadlock on 10 minutes courtesy of captain Ethan Nwaneri, the Arsenal midfielder finishing impressively from 20 yards. England then doubled their lead moments later when Mikey Moore and Kadan Young combined for Fulham’s Josh King to make it 2-0.

France reduced the arrears midway through the half as Diliwidi Kembo bundled home from close range and with their tails up, they were quickly level, winning a penalty for handball which was confidently dispatched by Kembo for his second of the clash. An end-to-end first half didn’t stop there though, King involved in the Young Lions restoring their advantage before the break, King driving into the box and squaring for Chelsea forward Shumaira Mheuka to calmly sidefoot home.

Town defender Joe Johnson - pic: Liam Smith

After the break, the contest gradually slowed down, Johnson replaced by Brentford’s Jayden Meghoma on the hour mark, but England gave themselves breathing space when Derby County’s Lennon Wheeldon scored the fourth just a minute after being introduced.

England: Matthew Young, Leo Black (Triston Rowe 60), Joe Johnson (Jayden Meghoma 60), Lewis Orford (Reiss Russell-Denny 68), Amara Nallo (Harrison Murray-Campbell 45), Stephen Mfuni (Zach Abbott 45), Kadan Young (Samuel Amo-Ameyaw 68), Josh King (Kiano Dyer 60), Shumaira Mheuka (Lennon Wheeldon 68), Ethan Nwaneri (Tyrique George 68), Mikey Moore (Joel Ndala 60). Subs not used: Ted Curd, Finlay Herrick.