Town defender Dan Potts will make the trip to Preston North End this evening after recovering from a knee injury that has ruled him out for the last four matches.

The 28-year-old had started five of the first six league games since Rob Edwards was appointed manager, before missing the 1-0 win over Cardiff.

He also sat out encounters with Stoke, Grimsby and Coventry, but with Alfie Doughty a doubt and Cody Drameh absent, he will be part of the squad at Deepdale tonight.

Edwards said: “Potts has done well the last couple of days, he’s pushed hard and he’s been brilliant.

"He’s trained the last couple of days, so he’ll travel with us.

“You want Pottsy fit and available anyway, regardless of who is struggling, or who’s got knocks.

