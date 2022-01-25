Town skipper Bradley rues offside call at Bramall Lane as he knows first goal is vital in the Championship

Sonny Bradley gets up to win a header against Sheffield United - pic: Gareth Owen

Luton defender Sonny Bradley knew it could have been a completely different encounter at Bramall Lane on Saturday had his goal not be disallowed for offside during the first half.

With the scores goalless and the Hatters growing into the contest, Cameron Jerome going close from Peter Kioso's cross, Bradley escaped his markers to head home Henri Lansbury’s inviting free kick shortly before the break.

Unfortunately for him and the near 2,000 travelling fans, the referee’s assistant flag was quickly raised meaning that Bradley’s celebrations were cut short and they didn't head for the dressing room with a one-goal advantage under their belts.

With some jeers emanating from the home stands, even though their side were still level at the break, had the goal counted, the atmosphere could have become a lot different for the Blades the longer it had stayed that way.

As it was though, United quickly grabbed the ascendancy in the second period, scoring twice inside the opening six minutes to alleviate any pressure, as they coasted to a comfortable three points.

Looking back to his own moment though, Bradley said: "It is a tough place to come and it just shows how important that first goal is.

"If I stay onside for the cross, I think it is offside, but if I stay onside and score, or Cam scores his half chance, it probably changes the dynamic of the game,

“I’ve headed it in, I think when the ball is that close to the edge of the box you’ve just got to gamble.

"When the ball is whipped in, you’ve got to gamble and get there and hope that one of their defenders drops in as well.

"I haven’t seen it again but it must have been a good line because it was really, really tight, I've scored, but disallowed.”

Bradley wasn’t getting too downbeat about the result afterwards though, especially as it came following back-to-back wins against then leaders Bournemouth and struggling Reading.

He continued: "The manager just said, six points out of a possible nine this week, I think we’d have taken that at the start of the week.

"But because of the week we’ve had, coming here we were full of confidence and I think that showed in the first half, we’ve gone toe-to-toe with a very good team.

“We’ve done well, we’ve been brave, the manager speaks about us needing to be brave in this division if we want to continue to develop and progress, we did that.

"We created the best two chances of the half, was my header which was offside and then Cameron Jerome has got one at the front post which he doesn't quite catch right.

"In this division the first goal is so important as we’ve proved, we didn’t get it and if we do, it probably does change the dynamic of the game."

The centre half was also quick to praise Town's travelling support though, who gave the visiting players a fine ovation at the full time whistle, adding: "Just a quick mention to the fans as well, it’s a good trip up north, good couple of hours and I think there was near 2,000 here.

"It was a fantastic effort and they continued to sing throughout the game and clapped us off at the end.

"You don’t always expect from the travelling fans, but I think they do appreciate as well it has been a tough week and we really have thrown everything at it.

"They will be slightly disappointed, just like we are, with that second half performance, but they were fantastic all game.