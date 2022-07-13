Town skipper Bradley starts as Luton face Gills in behind closed doors friendly

Club captain Sonny Bradley starts for the Hatters as they take on League Two Gillingham in a behind closed doors friendly at the Brache this afternoon.
Summer signing Matt Macey begins in goal, with Amari'i Bell expected to take the left-sided centre half role, while Dion Pereira and Harry Cornick, who both scored in the 2-1 win against NK Bravo out in Slovenia last Friday, are included as well.
Hatters: Matt Macey, Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley, Amari'i Bell, Fred Onyedinma, Henri Lansbury, Luke Berry, Dion Pereira, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Harry Cornick, Cameron Jerome.
Subs: Harry Isted, Reece Burke, Gabe Osho, Dan Potts, James Bree, Admiral Muskwe, Jordan Clark, Luke Freeman, Alfie Doughty, Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo.