Town skipper Bradley starts as Luton face Gills in behind closed doors friendly

Freeman, Doughty and Woodrow all on the bench

By Mike Simmonds
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 1:26 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 3:00 pm
Sonny Bradley starts for the Hatters this afternoon
Club captain Sonny Bradley starts for the Hatters as they take on League Two Gillingham in a behind closed doors friendly at the Brache this afternoon.

Summer signing Matt Macey begins in goal, with Amari'i Bell expected to take the left-sided centre half role, while Dion Pereira and Harry Cornick, who both scored in the 2-1 win against NK Bravo out in Slovenia last Friday, are included as well.

Hatters: Matt Macey, Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley, Amari'i Bell, Fred Onyedinma, Henri Lansbury, Luke Berry, Dion Pereira, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Harry Cornick, Cameron Jerome.

Subs: Harry Isted, Reece Burke, Gabe Osho, Dan Potts, James Bree, Admiral Muskwe, Jordan Clark, Luke Freeman, Alfie Doughty, Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo.

