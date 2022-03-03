Town's 'valiant' efforts against Chelsea earn high praise from former England and Newcastle striker Alan Shearer

Danny Hylton congratulates Romelu Lukaku after yesterday's FA Cup clash

The Hatters’ ‘valiant’ efforts when giving Champions League holders and World Club Cup winners Chelsea an almighty fright during last night’s FA Cup fifth round tie at Kenilworth Road was praised by Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer.

The former Newcastle, Blackburn and England striker was with Gary Lineker and Micah Richards at Kenilworth Road for the fifth round tie, broadcast live on BBC One, which saw the hosts leading 2-1 at half time through goals from Reece Burke and Harry Cornick.

With over an hour gone, it looked the like the shock might be on, only for the Blues to hit back and win it, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku scoring in the final 22 minutes, as giving his views on the clash, Shearer said: “You’ve got to give huge credit to Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel, what he said at half time, he obviously insisted on more urgency, passing the ball quicker in the final third and in Luton’s half and they were the better team.

“They got their goals by doing that and they deserved to go through, but what a valiant fight it was for Luton.

"It was a cracking atmosphere, they've been starved of success here over the years, they’re getting better every single year and there was a great atmosphere in here tonight.”

Meanwhile, ex-Manchester City and Aston Villa defender Micah Richards was also hugely impressed by Nathan Jones’ side on the night, adding: “I was bigging them up at half time, I believed they could do it.

“It was just the little mistakes that cost them and against the quality of Chelsea, you're going to be punished.

“You can't fault their endeavour, their hard work, the fans sung all the way through to the end, but Chelsea were just too good on the night.

“It was always going to be the case when you're trying to hold the lead, you just give the initiative to Chelsea.

“Chelsea made a couple of subs, Reece James came on, (Christian) Pulisic came on, and the quality just went down to Chelsea.

“It was a huge effort from Luton, but Lukaku and Werner changed the game in the second half,