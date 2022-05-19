Luton Town transfer target set to be released at the end of their contract this summer.

Luton Town came agonisingly close to a promotion into the Premier League but narrowly missed out in their second-leg semi final play off against Huddersfield.

Town’s Cameron Jerome admitted that his side were creating the better chances in both legs against their opponents but were ultimately unable to see this transfer into goals.

Speaking after the match, Jerome said: “It’s never nice to lose a game, especially with what’s at stake and we truly believed it was a winnable tie.

“It was a game of two halves, our gameplan was magnificent and I thought everyone executed it to a tee, to a man everyone did their jobs, we just couldn’t get that goal and the first goal in a tie like this was always going to be crucial.”

After his side’s defeat, Nathan Jones made it clear how he intends to see the summer transfer window pan out in the hope of securing promotion next season.

1. Ecuadorian Winger will not join the Premier League Reports had recently come in suggesting that Gonzalo Plata would be joining Fulham. However, Marco Silva has since spoken out claiming this was never a request he asked for and the Portuguese newspaper A Bola adds that Fulham do not see the Sporting winger 'as a player who could feature'. (Sport Witness)

2. Fulham make £17m loss as midfielder leaves The Cameroon International Andre Anguissa is set to stay at Napoli after an impressive season on loan from Fulham. It is thought that Aurelio De Laurentiis will pay around £12.5m for the midfielder. (DailyMail)

3. Blackburn Rovers transfer target could favour Portsmouth switch Rovers have been eyeing up Notts County striker Kyle Wootton, who has scored 21 goals this season, but it would appear that Wootton is more in favour of a transfer to Portsmouth and has been a long-term prospect for Pompey boss Danny Cowley (The News)

4. Bournemouth's £5m star reflects on career low recovery The Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore has had a challenging pathway in his career, which have included multiple spells in non-league sides and a six month stint in Norway. As he reflects on his journey, Moore said: "I'll be honest. I always had a deep lying (feeling), something was burning inside me, saying that I was always going to make it." (Daily Echo)