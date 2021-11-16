Trialist on target as Hatters' Development side earn an impressive 1-0 win at Arsenal

Town keeper Harry Isted - pic: Gareth Owen

Luton Town's Development side earned an excellent 1-0 win against Arsenal at London Colney earlier this morning.

Facing a strong Gunners outfit, the Luton youngsters more than held their own, with a the winner coming thanks to a first half from a trialist.

Town first team member Harry Isted took his place in goal, behind a defence of Avan Jones, captain Casey Pettit, Adam Wedd and Josh Williams, with the latter providing the assist for the visitors to move in front.

Conor Lawless, Tyrelle Newton and Callum Nicolson were in midfield, whille forward Dion Pereira was back in action after his return to full fitness following a loan spell cut short at Yeovil, supporting TQ Addy and the match-winning trialist in attack.

Speaking afterwards, Professional Player Development boss Adrian Forbes said: "First and foremost the attitude and application from every single player throughout the 90 minutes was superb.

“Arsenal had a lot of possession so as a group we had to make sure we stuck to our tasks and were hard to break down.

“Like all the first-team boys that come across to play, Harry (Isted) and Dion’s (Pereira) attitude were brilliant.

"I have to say that Harry really led by example with a young back-line in-front of him and I’m really proud of the players today.”

Hatters: Harry Isted; Avan Jones, Casey Pettit (C), Adam Wedd, Josh Williams; Conor Lawless, Tyrelle Newton, Callum Nicolson; TQ Addy, Trialist A, Dion Pereira.