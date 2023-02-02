Trollope: There's no-one better to suggest a striker than Mick Harford as new boy gets a glowing recommendation

New Town striker Joe Taylor

A glowing recommendation from Town legend and head of recruitment Mick Harford certainly helped convince Luton in their desire to bring in young Peterborough United forward Joe Taylor on transfer deadline day this week.

The 20-year-old was signed from the Posh for an undisclosed fee in the closing hours of the window on Tuesday night, despite not having made a Football League start in his career, all 12 of his Championship and League One appearances coming from the bench.

However, Harford, who was the brains behind Luton taking a punt on Isaac Vassell back in July 2016, the striker joining from Truro City and earning a big money move to Birmingham City, said of the forward: “He’s got good pace and we believe he’s a real threat who will always create chances for himself.

"He needs a little bit of work and time, but we believe we can develop him into a top striker here.”

Harford should know one or two things about what is needed to play upfront having scored 92 goals in 217 appearances for the Hatters, also playing for Sunderland, Birmingham, Derby County in an impressive career, going on to win two caps for England as well.

Having had an extensive time in coaching since retiring, assistant boss Paul Trollope knows that his judgement of a forward is to be listened too, as he said: “There’s no-one better to suggest a striker.

“He’s highly-rated and Mick has been very vocal in that opinion.

“We trust Mick and he’s fantastic to have around us on a daily basis.

"We’re really looking forward to working with Joe and seeing him make a good impression with the squad.

“He’s made a really good impression in his first training session this morning.

"He does bring different attributes, he’s quick and he runs in behind.

"He’s got a nice manner about him as well, so we’re excited about working with him.”

Both former Peterborough boss Grant McCann and chairman Darragh MacAnthony have spoken highly of the talented youngster, who was signed from National League side King’s Lynn Town in 2021, as Trollope added: “We’re very much looking forward to working with Joe.

"He's got a lot of good attributes, complimentary attributes to the others strikers we have at the club.

