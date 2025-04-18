Two changes for Luton as Naismith and Fanne are recalled to face Derby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Championship: Derby County v Luton Town

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield has made two changes for this afternoon's must-win contest at Derby County.

The experienced Kal Naismith has been recalled to play in a defensive midfield position, with Lamine Fanne also back, the youngster expected to play in an advanced role at Pride Park, as Tahith Chong and Liam Walsh drop to the bench. Youngster Taylan Harris is also among the substitutes, while there is no place for Josh Bowler and academy graduate Oli Lynch, who signed a new deal this week.

On the test of the hosts, boss Matt Bloomfield said: “Results have been good recently away from home, and we’re looking to replicate that. It’s a completely new game, a completely different game, Derby have been in good form so it's a tough one for us, but we’re a good team ourselves and we’re looking forward to it. If you look at the Championship, both ends of the table, there’s so much to play for still, and think that’s why it’s such an exciting league. We understand the game, there will be a great atmosphere, the home fans will be right behind their team but our supporters have travelled extremely well and I can’t wait to see them in good voice.

Lamine Fanne is back in for the Hatters at Derby County - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"They’ll (Derby) be high energy, full of physicality and energy. They will want to test us with balls on our box, we have to be ready to stand up to that task and see that off and be ready to impose ourselves on the game. I thought we were absolutely excellent at Stoke, when we played forward, how we passed it, how we penned them in especially second half, even before and we have to try and replicate that performance. If we play well enough, results will come our way.”

Rams: Josh Vickers, Kane Wilson, Craig Forsyth, Sondre Langas, Jerry Yates, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Nat Phillips, Marcus Harness, Matt Clarke, Harrison Armstrong, Ebou Adams ©. Subs: Rohan Luthra, Tom Barkhuizen, Ben Osborn, Liam Thompson, Kenzo Goudmijn, Kayden Jackson, Jake Rooney, Erik Pieters, Lennon Wheeldon.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Christ Makosso, Mark McGuinness, Amari’i Bell, Izzy Jones, Kal Naismith, Jordan Clark, Lamine Fanne, Thelo Aasgaard, Milli Allim Carlton Morris (C). Subs: Tim Krul, Marvelous Nakamba, Liam Walsh, Taylan Harris, Reece Burke, Zack Nelson, Tahith Chong, Lasse Nordas, Teden Mengi. Referee: James Linington.