Zimbabwe international Nakamba insists it's time for Luton to compete with the 'best of the best'

​Midfielder ​Marvelous Nakamba believes the time has come for Luton to show they can compete with the ‘best of the best' in the Premier League next season.

The 29-year-old was a huge part of Town reaching the top flight due to his wonderful displays after moving to Kenilworth Road on loan from Aston Villa, helping the Hatters beat Coventry City after a 6-5 penalty shootout triumph at Wembley recently.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It saw Luton return to the top flight for the first time in over 30 years, as they will now go up against big hitters such as Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool in the 2023-24 campaign.

Whether that is with or without Nakamba remains to be seen, although Villa boss Unai Emery appeared to have opened the door to his departure, but on what Luton can expect to do in their first ever season in the Premier League, the Zimbabwean international said: “They have qualified, they’re now playing in the Premier League, so it's time to compete with the best of the best in the Premier League.

"It’s exciting times for everyone and as a player, everyone wants to play in the best league in the world, to compete with the best.

"Now it is the time, they've achieved it, they've deserved it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Everyone did it as a group, the supporters, so now it’s up to the players to continue giving everything.”