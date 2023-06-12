News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Zimbabwe international Nakamba insists it's time for Luton to compete with the 'best of the best'

Aston Villa midfielder on Town’s return to the top flight of English football
By Mike Simmonds
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read

​Midfielder ​Marvelous Nakamba believes the time has come for Luton to show they can compete with the ‘best of the best' in the Premier League next season.

The 29-year-old was a huge part of Town reaching the top flight due to his wonderful displays after moving to Kenilworth Road on loan from Aston Villa, helping the Hatters beat Coventry City after a 6-5 penalty shootout triumph at Wembley recently.

It saw Luton return to the top flight for the first time in over 30 years, as they will now go up against big hitters such as Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool in the 2023-24 campaign.

Most Popular

Whether that is with or without Nakamba remains to be seen, although Villa boss Unai Emery appeared to have opened the door to his departure, but on what Luton can expect to do in their first ever season in the Premier League, the Zimbabwean international said: “They have qualified, they’re now playing in the Premier League, so it's time to compete with the best of the best in the Premier League.

"It’s exciting times for everyone and as a player, everyone wants to play in the best league in the world, to compete with the best.

"Now it is the time, they've achieved it, they've deserved it.

"Everyone did it as a group, the supporters, so now it’s up to the players to continue giving everything.”

Marvelous Nakamba with the Championship play-off winners' trophyMarvelous Nakamba with the Championship play-off winners' trophy
Marvelous Nakamba with the Championship play-off winners' trophy
Related topics:LutonPremier LeagueAston VillaZimbabweUnai EmeryManchester City