Opinion: Wilshere deserves a chance in Luton Town hotseat

Jack Wilshire

A Sky Sports pundit has urged Luton Town bosses to give Jack Wilshere a chance to manage the club.

Matt Bloomfield was shown the exit door after a run of five wins, one draw and five defeats this season has left the Hatters in 11th position in League One. It has been grim time for the club after suffering back-to-back relegations.

Former Arsenal midfielder Wilshere moved into coaching at the Emirates before joining the staff at Norwich City where he ended last season as caretaker boss. He left Carrow Road after being told he would not be considered for the permanent position.

Richie Wellens is the bookies favourite for the Kenilworth Road job, and while Clinton Morrison believes he would be a hit, he would like to see former Arsenal midfielder Wilshere given a go.

Richie Wellens

“He was a fantastic player and it’s great to give young managers a chance in the football league and see what they’re made of,” said Morrison. “We don’t know with Jack whether he will be good enough until he’s been given an opportunity.

“Richie Wellens has done a brilliant job at Leyton Orient. He’s had a bit of money to spend but I think it would be a difficult one for him to turn down with the financial backing he would get at Luton. It is a club that should be challenging and be up there at the end of the season.”

Whoever takes the reigns will need to hit the ground running. Luton lost 3-1 to Cambridge United on Tuesday night in the Football League Trophy with U-21’s coach Alex Lawless in temporary charge.

Speaking to Freebets, Morrison added: “They are the favourites to win League One this year with the squad they have, and the hierarchy know they need to get back to the Championship and should be doing better with the quality they have.

Matt Bloomfield

“They were one of my favourites - along with Cardiff - to get promoted, but it never works like that!”

Luton supporters will be hoping they have a new manager in place ahead of their next fixture, a home tie with Mansfield Town.