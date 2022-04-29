Defender McClelland signs new deal with AFC Dunstable

Sam McClelland pens his new deal with chairman Simon Bullard and manager Steve Heath

AFC Dunstable have announced that defender Sam McClelland has signed a contract with the club until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The youngster has played a massive role this season in the heart of the back-line, chipping in with a few goals too, as the club just missed out on promotion from the Southern League Division One Central, losing on penalties to Ware in the play-off semi-final.

A statement from the club about the new deal said: “His attitude and work ethic is simply inspiring.

"Winning several man of the match votes in his first full season, Sam's discipline and focus has not gone unnoticed.

"Picking up just one yellow card all season as centre back is a reflection of this.