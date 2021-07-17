Dunstable Downs golfer Sutton called up to represent Wales

Dunstable Downs golfer Phil Sutton

Long standing Dunstable Downs Golf Club member Phil Sutton has been selected to represent Wales at the Senior Home Internationals held at Woodhall Spa next month.

The 61-year-old, who plays off scratch Handicap, got the news following a top 30 finish at the British Seniors Championships at Ganton GC last week.

Speaking about his call-up, Sutton said: “It’s an honour and privilege to represent your country especially at my age as there’s always new players coming into the senior ranks all the time.”

Sutton qualified after good finishes in the English Seniors Open (sixth), The Welsh National Seniors Championships (second), Welsh Seniors Open (12th) and British Seniors Championships (27th).