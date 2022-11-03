FA Trophy run over for AFC Dunstable as they suffer first round defeat to Hanwell

AFC Dunstable were beaten in the FA Trophy at the weekend - pic: Kayleigh Shaw

AFC Dunstable were knocked out of the FA Trophy after a 1-0 defeat against Southern League Premier South side Hanwell Town at Creasey Park on Saturday.

The hosts were left aggrieved early on when a handball appeal wasn't given in the 10th minute when a goalbound shot hit the arm of a defender on the line.

Keeper Jamie Head made a fine save with his legs 14 minutes later from Mathew MacKenzie, while Shomari Branwell headed wide.

He made amends on 36 minutes though when his header from a long range free-kick looped over Head to give the visitors the lead.

The second half was end-to-end with Kain Adom crashing an effort off the bar after four minutes.

Louie Collier shot wide for AFC before Dwayne Duncan's header hit the upright on the hour mark for Hanwell.

Head again saved well from Harry Rush two minutes later before Steve Heath’s began to ramp up the pressure, John Shamalo snatching at a shot when through on goal.

Jordon Frederick had a header cleared off the line followed by Collier agonisingly missing the target by inches from the edge of the box as the home side looked for an equaliser.

Hanwell saw the game out well and progressed to the next round, as AFC are back in league action on Saturday at Harlow Town.

AFC: Head; Longden; Okito; R Frater (Griffith 64); McClelland; Tavernier; Hercules; Frederick; Hunte (J Shamalo 58); Kirkpatrick (Pattison 58); Collier.

Subs not used: Abraham, Beckwith, Langston.

MOM: Jamie Head.

