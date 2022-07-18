Hamilton and Burnett find the net as AFC Dunstable win at Vale

AFC Dunstable unveiled their new kit recently

AFC Dunstable ran out 2-0 winners at Aylesbury Vale in their pre-season friendly last week.

Louis Collier had the best chance of the game when his effort hit the post after 14 minutes, while Aylesbury had an effort go just wide shortly afterwards.

The game was end to end but with not many clear-cut chances, apart from Collier's effort until the half hour, when Kieran Hamilton's shot was well saved by the hosts keeper after a good flick on by John Shamalo.

AFC started to dictate and break up play well with Newman Carney winning a tackle in midfield to set up Saul Williams who saw his shot go just over.

Carney and Williams were in the thick of it again five minutes later when they combined to set up Shamalo but his shot was blocked by the keeper.

The deadlock was broken three minutes before the break when a crossfield ball from Lewis Thorpe found Sam Mcclelland who played a neat ball into Hamilton's feet.

He turned his marker superbly and sprinted though on goal, as with the home defenders unable to catch him, he slotted the ball past the advancing keeper and defenders on the line.

A number of changes took place at half time but this didn't affect the play as AFC came out with a purpose and doubled their lead three minutes in.

Excellent work by Ben Farrell saw him win the ball and play a one-two with a team-mate, crossing to the near post where Tony Burnett pounced to fire the ball into the net.

On 63 minutes Collier should have scored a third for AFC but he shot wide, as keeper Jamie Head denied Aylesbury a way back into the game.

Shamalo's luck wasn't in as he again did well to create a chance only to see it well saved in the 79th minute, Farrell’s superb strike also tipped on to the bar and behind for a corner that McClelland headed over.