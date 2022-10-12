Hercules with the winner as AFC Dunstable beat Witham Town to set up FA Trophy first round tie with Hanwell Town

Max Hercules is congratulated by his team-mates after scoring the winner at Witham - pic: Jim Purtill

AFC Dunstable made it through to the first round proper of the FA Trophy for the first time in their history as they beat Isthmian League North Division side Witham Town 1-0 on Saturday.

Reward for Steve Heath’s side is a home game this time, as they entertain Southern League Premier South Hanwell Town in the next stage, the game to be played on October 29.

The visitors’ squad was stretched due to injuries for BJ Christie, Nathan Frater and Newman Carney, while Lucas Kirkpatrick and Alasan Ann were unavailable.

That saw Luke Beckwith make his first start in place of Charlie Pattison while Ashton Grant was back following a long-term injury, Christian Tavernier replacing Kirkpatrick.

The first half brought little action, with the scores goalless at the break, as just before the hour mark, Pattison and Grant were introduced in place of John Shamalo and Beckwith.

AFC then broke the deadlock on 73 minutes when Max Hercules produced a moment of magic as he superbly lobbed a helpless Witham keeper Rhys Madden.

Nine minutes later an off the ball incident saw Lewis Payne dismissed for the hosts as AFC progressed to the first round proper.

AFC: Head; Thorpe; Okito; R Frater; McClelland; Tavernier; Hercules; Frederick; J Shamalo (Grant 57); Collier; Beckwith (Pattison 57).

Subs not used: Abraham, Longden, Langston.

Man of the match: Christian Tavernier.