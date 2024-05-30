Luton boxer Storey out to claim Southern Area title when facing Ryan Walker at York Hall
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luton boxer Frankie Storey is set to fight for the Southern Area Super Bantamweight title against former champion Ryan Walker at York Hall in what is a highly anticipated showdown on Saturday, June 8.
Storey, from Farley Hill, is well known for his tenacity and skill in the ring and has been making waves in the professional boxing world with a string of eight straight impressive victories since his debut against Stanislav Bilohurov in October 2021. He was last in action when defeating Marvin Solano in March, as his rigorous dedication to the sport, training regime and determination have positioned him as a formidable contender for the title.
Speaking about his chances of emerging triumphant, Storey said: “I'm ready to give it my whole being. I have had trials and tribulations over my career as a boxer, from substance use disorders, the tragic death of my mum and being told I have a pituitary tumour and possibly not be able to box again. Winning this title will be the reflection of the depths of what it has taken for me to fulfil this dream of being a champion. This is what I live for. I’m boxing focused and I can't wait to step into the ring at York Hall. Ryan is a tough and game opponent with plenty of expertise, but I’m confident in my abilities."
Walker, 32, from Newham and with a pro record of 12 wins and seven defeats, held the belt for a while back in 2019, while is also a former Southern Area champion and is no stranger to high-stakes fights. With a career marked by resilience and strategic prowess, the Londoner is aiming to reclaim the title and reaffirm his dominance in the super bantamweight division.
He said: “I respect Frankie as a fighter, but I’m coming to win. I’ve been here before and I know what it takes to come out on top. This fight is going to be one for the books." Supporters eager to witness the encounter at one of the most famous venues in boxing can call 07814 895194, or buy their tickets from the Painters Arms in Hightown Road.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.