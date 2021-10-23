Ref justice for Rovers as Barton slip to Hertford home defeat

Barton are on the wrong end of a refereeing decision at the weekend - pic: Duncan Jack Photography

Barton Rovers fell to their second successive defeat at home to Hertford on Saturday in a game punctuated by long and baffling stoppages by the referee.

The hosts came into the contest with more enforced changes due to injury, using their fifth keeper this season as youngster Lloyd Barker replaced the injured Kyle Forster.

Another new face in the starting line-up was ex-Luton Town starlet Coree Wilson who has joined from Biggleswade Town.

Dean Dummett goes close for Barton Rovers - pic: Duncan Jack Photography

Both sides had a slow start to the game with a lack of any real quality, as Wilson had an early sight of goal, his effort comfortably gathered by the visiting stopper.

Hertford player manager Ben Herd had an opportunity at the other end, but Barker dealt with it, as the first half petered out with neither side creating too many chances.

The second period was the mirror image of the first, a game that revolved around the man with the whistle, both Brandy Makuendi and Lewis Thomas booked.

Unfortunately for Thomas his offence was in the area to gift Hertford a penalty that was converted by Herd.

Barton’s Kai Phalan gave away another spot-kick as the visitors had a great chance to make it 2-0, but Barker saved well.

Late on, Wilson hit the post, while Dean Dummett had an effort saved and Brad Bell’s shot was repelled, before Thomas put his free header just over, as it wasn’t to be Barton’s day.

More controversy came in the closing stages as Hertford’s Makuendi was given his marching orders for nothing worse than a shoulder barge before the red card was brandished again to a home player after the final whistle.