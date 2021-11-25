Three assists for Bell as Barton return to winning ways

Barton Rovers celebrate a goal at the weekend - pic: Duncan Jack Photography

Barton Rovers returned to winning ways on Saturday with a comfortable 3-1 Southern League Division One Central victory over Wantage Town at Sharpenhoe Road.

The hosts were out the traps with a real intent, Brad Bell hitting the post before Tommy Reynolds’ piledriver was well saved by Kacper Kowalczyk.

Somehow the scores remained goalless at the break, but in the second period, Barton led on 52 minutes when a great run and cross by Bell found Coree Wilson to give his side a deserved lead.

A happy Barton boss Tony Fontanelle - pic: Duncan Jack Photography

Dean Dummett doubled Rovers’ advantage six minutes later as he was played through by Bell and made no mistake.

Centre half Kai Phelan then made it 3-0 from 18 yards, once again Bell the provider.