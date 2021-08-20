Toddington pair finish fourth in class at Fulbeck Airfield

Brett and Andy Murray in action

Toddington rally duo Brett and Andy Murray took part in the Jane Cowling Memorial Phoenix Stages at Fulbeck Airfield, Lincolnshire recently.

Arriving with a two point lead in the championship, stage one saw the decision not to run with wet weather tyres meant they finished four seconds slower than fourth in class.

The team decided to try a gravel tyre to help in the muddy sections for stage two, as they came fourth in class, 44th overall.

They kept the gravel tyres for stage three as they recorded the third fastest stage time amongst the Class A drivers and moved up in to third in class.

Although stage four would see a high-speed spin in a chicane, the duo didn’t lose their third place in class standings, while stage five saw them make the mistake of not switching to tarmac tyres, dropping to fourth in class.

Back on to tarmac tyres for stage six, with Brett managing fourth in class, he also recorded an impressive drive in stage seven, but could only gain two seconds on third in class.